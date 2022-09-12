Ray J threatens to sue Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & CBS over sex tape scandal

Published by

OK Magazine

No more playing nice! Ray J is threatening to sue the Kardashian-Jenner family and CBS over how he has been treated since the release of his and Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape in 2007.

The R&B singer went on a social media rant in a series of videos shared on Saturday, September 10. This comes only days after Kris Jenner‘s Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden when she denied leaking the video while taking a lie detector test.

OK!

Ray J claimed he has legal documents proving the release of the tape was orchestrated by the 66-year-old momager and is prepared to share them, both in and out of court.

TRUTHS REVEALED! DID KRIS JENNER REALLY NEGOTIATE A DEAL TO DISTRIBUTE KIM KARDASHIAN’S SEX TAPE?

“What you trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level,” the artist wrote in all caps in the caption of his first video. “F*** this being just racist — this is wrong to do to anybody.”

mega

Ray J admitted he had originally intended to handle the issue quietly in court, but after Jenner’s appearance on the late night talk show, he is going through his “receipts.”

C’EST LA VIE? RAY J APPEARS UNBOTHERED ON LAVISH VACA AS KIM KARDASHIAN TAPE DRAMA RESURFACES

“I’m gonna show you Kim’s signature on the contract, I’m gonna show you all our emails,” he revealed via social media. “Whether I show it now or I show it in court, they can’t run from the truth.”

mega

The “I Hit It First” singer also took aim at John Grogan, the man that conducted the televised polygraph test on Jenner. The singer accused him of being a known con artist who had previously been convicted of fraud, causing him to lose his private investigator’s license.

“He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he continued. “I can’t believe he has the things to go on a radio show, have people like me listen, and expect not to be disclosed … And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen.”

mega

Ray J then threatened to file a lawsuit against the CBS for allowing Grogan to be on the show and make him appear to be a liar, despite Grogan’s allegedly sordid past.

“Everybody is getting sued bc 4 defamation!!” he added. “You thought Kim and Kris stories was true so you ran the story!! Facts are its [sic] completely false – I can’t wait to show you the truth!!”

AsOK! previously reported, the sex tape scandal was recently revisited in the first season of Hulu’s hit show The Kardashians.

There has been not yet been a response from the Kardashian-Jenner family to Ray J’s recent accusations.