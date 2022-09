Harry Styles is have a red carpet moment to be remembered.

British singer-actor Harry Styles arrives for the premiere of My Policeman during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 11, 2022.

Styles wore a dark green double-breasted suit and light green trousers, with a matching handbag — all by Gucci, to the premiere.

Harry Styles at the My Policeman Toronto Film Festival Premiere

Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

