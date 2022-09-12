Socialite Life
Now Reading
Male Model Monday: Kaltsidis Alexandros, Jhonatan Mujica, Marlon McKenzie, and more
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: Kaltsidis Alexandros, Jhonatan Mujica, Marlon McKenzie, and more

by
September 12, 2022
Kaltsidis Alexandros
Photo via Kaltsidis Alexandros/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week we bring you Kaltsidis Alexandros, Jhonatan Mujica, Marlon McKenzie, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Sitting with Justice Joslin.

Malik Lindo on the roof.

Rumen Radev hits the gym.

Ivo Buchta is recovering.

Augusta Alexander screams.

Maverick McConnell enjoys a Coke.

Jhonatan Mujica and his post-holiday workout.

See Also
Wonho
Wonho, Rafael Silva, Taron Egerton, and more Insta Snaps

Marlon McKenzie is dripping.

Kaltsidis Alexandros remembers.

Nigel Hart leans back.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top