Exposed! Pop culture Instagrammer DeuxMoi’s TRUE identity gets revealed

Pop culture Instagrammer DeuxMoi‘s true identity appears to have been revealed, and it looks like there’s not one, but two bloggers who run the celebrity gossip account.

Internet culture reporter Brian Feldman, whose background includes working for New York Magazine, published a newsletter on Monday that documented his detailed search into the matter.

Feldman explored the creation of “the popular Instagram account and nascent media brand known as DeuxMoi,” noting the property launched in the 2010s as a blog run by two anonymous women working in the fashion industry.

Then it went dormant until the coronavirus pandemic hit. “The rest, as they say, is history,” he explained.

Meggie Kempner, granddaughter of a famed socialite, is the reported founder while Melissa Lovallo, allegedly still runs it.

Feldman figured it out by piecing all of the clues together, sifting through old posts and tags on social media to figure out exactly who was behind the account, which now boasts more than 1.5 million followers. Plus, Feldman dug up an old YouTube video of them out and about in “a disguise,” also noting the audio appeared to match up.

He pointed out that new moderators may have taken over by this point, although it doesn’t seem as likely.

“There is a very small chance DeuxMoi could now be someone else entirely, but that doesn’t line up with DeuxMoi’s own statements that they are one of the brand’s original co-creators,” Feldman added.

DeuxMoi’s co-founders previously explained why they kept their names under wraps to The Daily Front Row in 2015, revealing they wanted to be able to share their content candidly.

“We also wanted to be able to say f— and s— without our parents feeling embarrassed,” they added. “Since we are anonymous, it seems easier to be more liberal with our writing and images. No judgment, because this is a judgy-wudgy f—ing world.”

Feldman highlighted that he published his newsletter not in an effort to cancel DeuxMoi, but instead reveal pertinent information to fans that was apparently not all that hidden.

“DeuxMoi has chosen to tie their individual identity to their increasingly public line of work. I support people telling their own story — which is not mutually exclusive from also believing that, at this point, the identity of whoever is telling that story is, in itself, newsworthy,” he wrote. “DeuxMoi is a public figure.”