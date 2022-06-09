Ezra Miller Accused Of Grooming Young Fan As Parents Beg Court For Protective Order

Published by

Ezra Miller has been accused of grooming a young fan, and now the fan’s parents are asking a court for a protective order against the troubled actor, Radar has learned.

In a disturbing development just weeks after the 29-year-old The Flash actor was arrested two separate times for harassment and assault in Hawaii, the embattled star is now being accused of “taking control” over a female fan named Tokata Iron Eyes who Miller first met when Tokata was just 12-years-old.

That is the bombshell revelation made in the recently filed court documents by Tokata’s parents, who claim Miller not only groomed their daughter but also supplied her with drugs and alcohol.

According to the documents, Miller first met Tokata in 2016 when she was 12-years-old and the actor was 23. Miller was visiting North Dakota’s Standing Rock Reservation at the time, and Tokata’s parents claim the two started a friendship that ultimately put their daughter’s life at risk.

Shortly after meeting, Miller reportedly flew Tokata to London to the visit the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the movie Miller was filming at the time.

Tokata’s parents further claimed that as their daughter’s friendship with Miller continued and evolved, the actor began supplying Tokata with alcohol, LSD and marijuana. They also believe Miller started disrupting her schooling at a Massachusetts private institute – so much so that Tokata ultimately dropped out of the school in December 2021.

When Tokata’s father, Chase Iron Eyes, and her mother flew to Vermont to retrieve their daughter in January, they claim a number of Tokata’s personal items – such as her driver’s license, car keys and bank cards – were all missing.

Tokata’s parents also claim in the newly filed court docs that, upon arriving to Miller’s Vermont residence in January, their daughter had a number of bruises across her body that they allege were made by Miller.

Although Tokata was promptly returned to their reservation in North Dakota, her parents claim she immediately fled to New York where she reunited with the Justice League actor.

The pair have reportedly been traveling together between Hawaii, Los Angeles and Vermont ever since.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” the alleged victim’s parents said in the court docs.

Chase Iron Eyes and his wife asked a court to intervene and issue a protection order against Miller on Tokata’s behalf, and a hearing on the matter has reportedly been set for July.