Feel Good Friday: The Scooting Doggie, an Awesome Grandpa, a Social Distancing Drink Catapult and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, along with the state of unrest due to Amy Cooper as well as the George Floyd murder, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

The scooting doggie.

This dog does the cutest thing every single morning 😍



via @dustinpup1 pic.twitter.com/XRcMXfyt89 — The Dodo (@dodo) May 27, 2020

How awesome is this grandfather?

This grandfather built his grandson a a rollercoaster in the backyard during the pandemic and it’s definitely the Twitter content I’m here for…pic.twitter.com/9YidJLGREs — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 21, 2020

Everyone could use one of these.

Parents, please read this post.

I know you can catch it!

