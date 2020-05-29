Socialite Life
Feel Good Friday: The Scooting Doggie, an Awesome Grandpa, a Social Distancing Drink Catapult and More!
Feel Good Friday: The Scooting Doggie, an Awesome Grandpa, a Social Distancing Drink Catapult and More!

May 29, 2020

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, along with the state of unrest due to Amy Cooper as well as the George Floyd murder, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

The scooting doggie.

How awesome is this grandfather?

Everyone could use one of these.

Parents, please read this post.

*****IMPORTANT REMINDER: Your choices, as always, are to be KIND, be QUIET and educate yourself or to LEAVE. Thank you…

Baby and Dog Hug
A Giant Hug, Baby Orangutans, How to Make a Face Mask in 15 Seconds and More!

Posted by Zoe Lynn on Saturday, May 16, 2020

I know you can catch it!

