Socialite Life
Now Reading
George Alsford: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

George Alsford: Male Model Spotlight

by
October 21, 2022
George Alsford
Photo via George Alsford/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you George Alsford.

The Brit has modeled for Banana Republic, Dolce&Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Pepe Jeans, and more.

George is repped by Linden Staub, FORD, D’Man, New Madison, View, Unique Models, Louisa Models, and Kult Australia.

Follow George Alsford on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Britain

Height: 6’2.5”
Waist: 32″
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Grey

Enjoy these photos and videos of George Alsford

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top