George Alsford: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you George Alsford.

The Brit has modeled for Banana Republic, Dolce&Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Pepe Jeans, and more.

George is repped by Linden Staub, FORD, D’Man, New Madison, View, Unique Models, Louisa Models, and Kult Australia.

Follow George Alsford on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: Britain

Height: 6’2.5”

Waist: 32″

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Grey

Enjoy these photos and videos of George Alsford

