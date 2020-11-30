Socialite Life

George Clooney has been cutting his hair with a Flowbee for years

November 30, 2020
George Clooney endorses the Flowbee” was not on our pandemic bingo cards, but stranger things have happened.

Clooney recently told CBS Sunday Morning that he’s long been cutting his own hair with the combined hair cutting system-vacuum attachment.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” he revealed.

“My hair’s really like straw, you know?” the actor told her, running a hand through his salt-and-pepper hair. “And it’s so easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So years ago I bought a thing called a Flowbee, which when we were kids …”

“You did not!” The interview responded. “The infomercial?”

“Yeah,” said Clooney, 59. “It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers? Yeah. I still have it. Listen, man, it works. Now, I wouldn’t do it to my wife.”

Watch George Clooney’s Flowbee reveal below.

