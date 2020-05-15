Goats On the Loose, Jake Gyllenhaal Singing, That Annoying Zoom Co-Worker and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.
So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”
You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.
Sing it, buddy.
What an amazing gift this was.
Goats, goats and more goats!
You know that annoying co-worker on your Zoom meetings…
Sing it Jake!
The Latest
From Our Partners
- Someone Created an Updated Queer Women in Hollywood Dating Chart [OMG BLOG]
- Desi Lydic Hilariously ‘Foxsplains’ Obamagate on The Daily Show: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Leasing out his house in LA [Evil Beet Gossip]
- One of Princess Diana’s Big Fashion Moments Was at Cannes [Go Fug Yourself]
- Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Slap a Cease & Desist on an Alleged Side Chick [Celebitchy]
- Imagine How Rich You’d Have to Be to Have an Indoor Pool [Kenneth in the 212]
- Fleshback: Like a Horsley [Boy Culture]