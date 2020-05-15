Aww Cute LOL

Goats On the Loose, Jake Gyllenhaal Singing, That Annoying Zoom Co-Worker and More!

By Michael Prieve
With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Sing it, buddy.

What an amazing gift this was.

Goats, goats and more goats!

You know that annoying co-worker on your Zoom meetings…

@itscaitlinhello

#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #zoom #workfromhome #comedy #gonnabefriends

♬ original sound – itscaitlinhello

Sing it Jake!

