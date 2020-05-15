Goats On the Loose, Jake Gyllenhaal Singing, That Annoying Zoom Co-Worker and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Sing it, buddy.

WATCH: This adorable husky loves to sing — especially when his owner plays the guitar for him. pic.twitter.com/aLq1oOHXzq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 13, 2020

What an amazing gift this was.

Goats, goats and more goats!

I’m dead 😂☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street



This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

You know that annoying co-worker on your Zoom meetings…

Sing it Jake!

