Socialite Life
Now Reading
Gordon Winarick, Michael Graceffa, Derek Chadwick, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Gordon Winarick, Michael Graceffa, Derek Chadwick, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 30, 2022
Gordon Winarick
Photo via Gordon Winarick/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Gordon Winarick in jeans, a Michael Graceffa montage, Derek Chadwick’s got milk, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Justin Stiver

Joseph Baena

Pierson Fode

Jesus Luz

Alex Pettyfer

Cody Simpson

Tom Daley

Roberto Portales

Omar Sharif Jr.

Gilles Marini

Gordon Winarick

Derek Chadwick

Michael Graceffa

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top