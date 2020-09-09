Socialite Life
Gus Kenworthy, Henry Cavill, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps
Gus Kenworthy, Henry Cavill, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

by
September 9, 2020
Gus Kenworthy

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Gus Kenworthy wears a skirt, Henry Cavill gives a smile, Tom Daley is back in the pool and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jeremy Pope

View this post on Instagram

lavender how you living

A post shared by POPE (@jeremypope) on

Antoni Porowski

Jared Leto

Jaden Smith

View this post on Instagram

I Have An Album Out.

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

Chris Hemsworth

Gus Kenworthy

View this post on Instagram

📍Coral Pink Send Nudes State Park

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

Tom Daley

Jesus Luz

Chad White

Pierson Fode

Henry Cavill

Charlie Puth

View this post on Instagram

a very quick change

A post shared by CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) on

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Dylan Sprouse says brother Cole Sprouse is having a “very cute” quarantine with KJ Apa. [OMG BLOG]

Kayleigh McEnany lies her way through brutal press briefing following revelations Trump betrayed public on COVID: WATCH. [Towleroad]

James Cameron lists Malibu mega mansion. Check it out! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual assault and battery in 1980s. [Curt and Frank]

New Order is back with its first new music in five years! Take a listen! [Kenneth in the 212]

Naomi Osaka is making a statement with Her US open masks. [Go Fug Yourself]

Selena Gomez: “Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy… I don’t care.” [Celebitchy]

★ Singer Charlie Puth documented a quick change in a green room that left little to the imagination. [Boy Culture]

