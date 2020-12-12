Socialite Life
Now Reading
Gus Kenworthy, Tom Daley, Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Gus Kenworthy, Tom Daley, Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps

by
December 12, 2020
Gus Kenworthy
Gus Kenworthy/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Gus Kenworthy is looking at something, Tom Daley gets into the Christmas spirit, Austin Mahone hits the gym, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Tom Felton

Jesus Luz

Trey Songz

Garrett Clayton

Darren Criss

Jared Leto

Chord Overstreet

Troye Sivan

Austin Mahone

Nick Lachey

Gus Kenworthy

Sam Heughan

Tom Daley

Johnny Sibilly

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tom Ellis, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Asghari and more Insta Snaps

Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez send gifts and meals to children’s hospitals for the holidays

OMG: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr’s Christmas wishes – WATCH

Kevin Spacey’s Christmas video is apparently now an annual thing — WATCH

Merry Christmas from Will, Kate, Megan, Harry, Champ, and Major

WOW: Chris Hemsworth celebrates Christmas with his bare abs

Steve Grand, Ricky Martin, Skylar Astin, and more Insta Snaps

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X