Hailey Bieber sells Rhode to E.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion

In just three years, Hailey Bieber has transformed from beauty brand founder to certified beauty mogul, with her brand Rhode—known for its peptide-packed lip treatments, dewy skin serums, and moisturizers—being acquired by E.l.f. Beauty for a staggering billion dollars.

“We can’t wait to bring Rhode to more faces, places, and spaces. From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day,” Bieber says in the acquisition announcement. “Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally. As I continue as Founder and step into an expanded role of Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, I look forward to leading the brand into this exciting new chapter of possibilities alongside my Co-Founders Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Ratner, who have helped bring my vision to life from the start.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Hailey Bieber attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This major news drops as Rhode prepares to enter Sephora stores, with fan favorites like the Pocket Blush, Barrier Butter, and Glazing Milk set to hit shelves across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. by late 2025. For E.l.f., this acquisition adds another hot brand to its growing collection, which includes E.l.f. Cosmetics, E.l.f. Skin, Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys, clean beauty brand Well People, and skincare powerhouse Naturium (a personal fave in the beauty world).

“E.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in Rhode,” said E.l.f. chairman and CEO Tarang Amin. “Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible. We are excited by Rhode’s ability to break beauty barriers, fully aligning with E.l.f. Beauty’s vision to create a different kind of company. Rhode is a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocketship growth.”

For those curious about the deal specifics: The agreement includes $800 million upfront through a mix of cash and stock, plus a potential extra $200 million based on Rhode’s performance over the next three years. From the looks of it, the glazed donut skin trend that Rhode pioneered isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.