That Time When Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking on the Bond Set

James Bond is always there to save the day.

Actress Halle Berry has shared that James Bond star Pierce Brosnan once saved her from choking while filming Die Another Day.

“I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day, and I was supposed to be all sexy and, like, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it,” Berry told Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “Tonight Show” Tuesday.

“He had to get up and do the Heimlich,” Berry said. “So not sexy.”

Fallon remarked that you’d never see James Bond perform the Heimlich in a movie.

“You should’ve seen it. James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me,” Berry said. “He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

Brosnan previously recalled that he made a joke as they were shooting the scene and Berry “started laughing and then she gagged.”

“Suddenly there was no sound coming out,” he said. “I banged her on the back, then began putting my arms around her to do the Heimlich.”

