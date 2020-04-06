Halle Berry Claps Back at Trolls Over Video of Her 6-Year-Old Son Trying to Walk in Heels

Halle Berry has hit back after she was viciously trolled for letting her son, six, wear high heels.

The actress shared a video of her little boy Maceo-Robert dancing around wearing a pair of her shoes as they tried to keep themselves amused during lockdown.

Halle, 53, captioned the post: “Quarantine Day 12.”

She was bombarded with cruel comments, including a message from one troll who questioned her child’s gender, writing: “Is this your daughter or son?”

Halle responded: “Well it’s a he and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!”

Another added: “clearly he’s not supposed to be in heels,” and one more warned the youngster could end up with “broken bones”.

However, Halle hit back insisting the family were just trying to have a laugh while stuck indoors.

She wrote: “Harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me?…Being shut in gets more comical everyday.”

She added; “No broken bones ta-day. Thank God. But this quarantine is Real REAL !”

The Monster’s Ball star the added: “It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl.”

From Our Partners

OMG, He’s Naked: The Nun Actor Jonas Bloquet Goes Full Frontal in Filles De Joie [OMG BLOG]

Ryan Murphy’s Fantasy-Driven Netflix Series Hollywood is Coming Soon and Here are 14 First Look Images [Towleroad]

More Free Stuff to Help You Survive Boredom [Evil Beet Gossip]

Outlander recap: The Ballad of Roger Mac (No, Seriously!) [Go Fug Yourself]

Reality Star Jax Taylor Thinks the Pandemic Is “A Punishment From the Man Upstairs” [Celebitchy]

Orville Peck and Diplo on Why Country Music Is Inherently Queer [Kenneth in the 212]

’80s No Wave Singer Cristina Dies @ 61 Of COVID-19 [Boy Culture]

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.