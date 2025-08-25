Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s arm-in-arm stroll puts dating rumors in overdrive

Hold onto your watermelon sugar, people, because the internet just collectively lost its mind over some seriously steamy sidewalk footage. Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been spotted walking arm in arm through the streets of Rome, and it’s taking the internet by storm.

Now, before you start planning their wedding playlist, let’s break down what actually happened. The 36-year-old actress/director and the 31-year-old musician were seen out on a stroll in Rome, Italy, recently, sparking dating rumors. Because apparently, when two attractive celebrities walk together in one of the world’s most romantic cities, the rumor mill starts churning faster than a gelato machine in August.

In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The timing couldn’t be more interesting, considering Zoe’s outing comes after she was recently in London and Paris for premiere events for her upcoming new movie Caught Stealing. Talk about mixing business with potential pleasure! Meanwhile, Zoe recently ended her engagement with Channing Tatum in late 2024, so she’s publicly single and free to embrace any new romance.

Of course, the visual evidence has social media detectives working overtime. In a video shared online, Zoe was seen affectionately holding onto Harry’s arm, dressed in a chic white dress and black hat, while he opted for a laid-back look in jeans and a long-sleeve shirt. Because nothing says “casual Roman stroll” quite like coordinating your outfits for maximum internet meltdown potential.

Zoë Kravitz at Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images

However, let’s pump the brakes on those dating assumptions for just a hot second. No statement from either star confirms a romance; all signals are based on cozy public sightings. After all, friends can walk arm-in-arm through ancient cobblestone streets without it meaning they’re planning to elope at the Colosseum, right? Right?

Still, you can’t blame fans for getting excited. Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted walking, arms linked, through the streets of Rome, and instantly became a contender for the world’s best-looking couple in the process. Because let’s be honest, if these two are actually dating, they’ve just broken the attractiveness scale completely.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Whether this Roman holiday represents a new chapter in both of their love lives or simply two friends enjoying Italy’s finest carbs and cobblestones together, one thing’s certain: the internet will be watching every move they make with the intensity of a thousand paparazzi cameras.