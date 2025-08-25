Link Love: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome first child via adoption

Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced that they adopted a daughter this summer, the married couple’s first child. [Celebitchy]

Serena Williams has become an ambassador for healthcare company Ro, helping to promote their GLP-1 weight-loss medication. [Pajiba]

Nick Jonas preps things up. [Go Fug Yourself]

This week’s rag ‘n’ mag roundup features Alexander Lincoln talks resisting labels and falling in love and more. [Kenneth in the 212]

Chris Pratt proves himself to be the worst Chris after defending RJF Jr. “I think he’s great.” [People]

Nancy Mace continues to be awful as she introduces the ludicrous “Trans Mice Act” after false claims by Donald Trump. [PinkNews]

Sophie Turner makes startling bedroom confessions. [Page Six]

For more than two years, people who were not yet born when Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents powered a push to free the brothers from prison. Those hopes are dashed for at least another three years as they were denied parole. [NYT]

Apple TV+ is jacking up its price. The streaming service will now cost $13 per month. Almost double what it did previously. [Variety]

Darren Criss will return to Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending after casting drama. [The AV Club]

We may be treated to a Nicolas Cage season of True Detective. [The Wrap]

The cast of Dawson’s Creek will be back together onstage for the first time since the show wrapped in 2003 for a one-night-only charity event to benefit F Cancer and Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek. [Deadline]