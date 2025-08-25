What all really went down leading up to Lil Nas X’s nearly naked arrest

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X was arrested early Thursday morning (August 21, 2025) after police found him wandering nearly naked through Studio City streets, leading to charges of battery on a police officer and hospitalization for a possible overdose.

The incident began just before 6 a.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of a nude man in the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard. Police said the man charged at officers when they arrived. The suspect was later confirmed by law enforcement sources to be Montero Lamar Hill, known professionally as Lil Nas X.

According to police statements, the “Old Town Road” artist was “transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer.” A law enforcement source revealed that Hill punched an officer twice in the face during the confrontation, escalating what began as a wellness check into a criminal matter.

Lil Nas X arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Video footage obtained exclusively by TMZ captured Hill strutting down the middle of Ventura Boulevard at approximately 4 a.m., wearing only white briefs and cowboy boots. The bizarre behavior continued throughout the encounter, with Hill appearing to pose for onlookers as if performing on a catwalk. At one point, he placed an orange traffic cone on his head while maintaining his theatrical demeanor.

The disturbing footage shows Hill interacting with drivers who had stopped to record the scene. In the videos released by TMZ, Hill told the driver to “come to the party” in one clip and in another, tells the person, “Didn’t I tell you to put the phone down?” His responses grew increasingly erratic, with Hill warning one witness that someone would “have to pay for that” when they continued filming.

Earlier surveillance footage suggests the crisis had been building throughout the preceding day. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from outside the Short Stories Hotel showing Hill wandering shirtless around Hollywood approximately 15 hours before his arrest, indicating a prolonged period of unusual behavior.

Authorities remain uncertain about the underlying cause of Hill’s actions. Officers were unsure whether Hill was on any substances or in mental distress, the source said. The investigation into whether drugs or mental health issues contributed to the incident continues as medical professionals evaluate his condition.

The arrest has raised concerns among Hill’s family members, with sources close to the situation suggesting they are considering staging an intervention. The 26-year-old artist, who rose to fame with his viral hit “Old Town Road” in 2019, has previously been open about his struggles with mental health and the pressures of stardom.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Hill was booked on misdemeanor charges of battery on a peace officer following the incident. He remains in custody over the weekend while authorities complete their investigation. Representatives for the artist have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the arrest or his current condition.

The incident marks a troubling turn for the artist who has been celebrated for his groundbreaking music and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community. As fans and industry colleagues express concern for his well-being, the focus shifts to ensuring Hill receives appropriate medical and psychological support during this difficult period.