Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Christian Hogue, Jacob Ishak, and more

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
1 Min Read

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Michael Yerger, Christian Hogue, Jacob Ishak, and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Read

James Maslow
Insta Snaps: James Maslow, Austin Butler, Michael Cimino, Benito Skinner, and more
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes: Celebrity Instahottie

Christian Hogue and those abs.

Peter Finn takes the stairs.

Guy Webster in Marbella.

Franco Mazzei in Italy.

David Gimeno in Spain.

Gavin Croghan in jeans.

Alexandre Cunha got wet.

Joël Conceição does a beach shoot.

Alexis Otero Peña hits the beach.

Christian Hogue does some fishing.

Jacob Ishak flexes.

Michael Yerger for Skims.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
TAGGED:
Previous Article James Maslow Insta Snaps: James Maslow, Austin Butler, Michael Cimino, Benito Skinner, and more
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
Sale Gwyneth: The Biography
Gwyneth: The Biography
$30.99 $20.03
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-08-25 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x