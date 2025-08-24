Insta Snaps: James Maslow, Austin Butler, Michael Cimino, Benito Skinner, and more

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have James Maslow, Austin Butler, Michael Cimino, Benito Skinner, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Ian Paget enjoys a good hammock.

More of Hasan Piker for GQ.

Lewis Hamilton lifts.

Johnny Sibilly lakes it.

Jack Laughter and his memories.

Jesus Luz and his tiny trunks.

Omar Rudberg cools off.

Armani Jackson in jeans.

Benito Skinner has been burned.

Michael Cimino has beefed up.

Austin Butler for Men’s Health.

James Maslow promotes his EYES.