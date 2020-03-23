Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Put in Isolation

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The former director was jailed for 23 years earlier this month after being convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault. He is currently serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York, where one prisoner has already tested positive for the virus.

The report was made by state prison officials to CNHI newspapers on the condition of anonymity today, per the Niagara Gazette. However, sources close to Weinstein have yet to confirm the report.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, said that the rapist’s team “had not heard anything like that yet.” BuzzFeed News later confirmed the news.

According to the prison officials who made the report, the 68-year-old has been placed in isolation.

Weinstein was moved to Wende Correctional Facility on Wednesday of this week, from Rikers Island in New York City. The Niagara Gazette reports that he allegedly contracted the virus prior to being moved.

As of Sunday night (March 22, 2020), more than 15,700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, with at least 117 deaths, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

