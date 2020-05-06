CelebrityFeaturedSL Flashback

Hugh Jackman Goes for a Swim at Bondi Beach — PHOTOS

By Michael Prieve
Photograph: Carlos Costas, Pacific Coast News
0 392

Hugh Jackman has his last swim at Bondi Beach in Australia on November 15, 2008, before leaving for America to promote his Australia film with Nicole Kidman.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on November 17, 2008.

Related
Eye Candy

Skylar Astin, Luke Evans, Mehcad Brooks and More Insta Snaps

Fashion

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce Brosnan, Quincy Taylor Brown and More!

Check out more of Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach in the gallery below.

Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles during an early morning dip at Bondi Beach
<script type="text/javascript">
amzn_assoc_tracking_id = "socilife-20";
amzn_assoc_ad_mode = "manual";
amzn_assoc_ad_type = "smart";
amzn_assoc_marketplace = "amazon";
amzn_assoc_region = "US";
amzn_assoc_design = "enhanced_links";
amzn_assoc_asins = "B001RU2YUQ";
amzn_assoc_placement = "adunit";
amzn_assoc_linkid = "dc7a3360ae496af7ed0fe00d929dd3c0";
</script>
<script src="//z-na.amazon-adsystem.com/widgets/onejs?MarketPlace=US"></script>

From Our Partners

Naomi Campbell Breaks Down 13 Met Gala Looks From 1900 Til Now [OMG BLOG]

Related
Eye Candy

Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta Snaps

Aww Cute LOL

Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More Celebrities Rally Around Bullied Boy Quaden Bayles After Heartbreaking Video…

Barbra Streisand Releases Tribute Video for COVID-19 Frontline Workers: WATCH [Towleroad]

★ Every Comedian You’ve Ever Heard of to Perform Sunday Night [Evil Beet Gossip]

Blake Lively Has Worn Some Pretty Memorable Stuff to the Met [Go Fug Yourself]

Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat Are Still “Hanging Out Plenty” During the Quarantine [Celebitchy]

Cole Escola Returns With an Online Version of ‘Help! I’m Stuck!’ [Kenneth in the 212]

Related
Eye Candy

Tyler Cameron, Nick Adams, Antoni Porowski and More Insta Snaps

Celebrity

Shawn Mendes, Rafael De La Fuente, Drake and More Man Candy

★ NYC Subways Getting Nightly Whore’s Bath [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Adele Shows Off 100 Pound Weight Loss in Birthday Message…

Selena Gomez to Cook in Quarantine for New HBO Max TV Series

Chris Evans Gives His Dog a Disastrous Haircut During…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X