Hugh Jackman Goes Nude in Ad For R.M. Williams Boots — WATCH

How much does Hugh Jackman love his R.M. Willams boots? Enough to feel comfortable enough to ditch his clothes but keep his boots on because they are so comfortable.
In the new ad, Jackman is seen sitting in a meeting with an R.M. Williams exec, who is thrilled the actor loves their boots.
You hear Jackman say, “I’m actually, like, in love,” before it is revealed that he’s sitting in a chair, leaning back with his feet propped up on the exec’s desk, wearing absolutely nothing but the boots.
Now that must be one helluva view.
The executive responds to Hugh saying, “While we appreciate how literally you’ve taken the clause that stipulates you can only wear R.M. Williams…”
“My word is my bond,” Jackman interjects. “When I say I’m in, I’m all in. And honestly, it’s me who should be paying you. It’s a privilege.”
“I do want to note that you are allowed, and we highly encourage you to wear other clothes.”
Hugh is not having it. He just loves his boots.
