Actor Idris Elba Test Positive With Coronavirus, Showed No Symptoms

Idris Elba has confirmed that he has contracted the coronavirus, in a tweet the actor posted on Monday afternoon (March 16, 2020). Elba, 47, recorded a video for the announcement.

He said he learned that a person he had come in contact with tested positive on Friday which prompted him to get tested on Monday.

Flanked by his visibly concerned wife Sabrina, Idris said: “Look, this is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

He went on to say, “there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms who could easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be real vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance. We told our families, they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. Transparency is the best thing. If you’re feeling ill or feel like you’re been exposed, do something about it.”

“Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullshit,” Elba concluded.

“Now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from people who’ve lost somebody they love to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor said he is now in isolation with his yet to be tested wife.

The coronavirus pandemic, officially known as COVID-19, began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Since then, it has spread across the world, with over 7,000 deaths.

