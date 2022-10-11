Socialite Life
I'm grateful to be alive, says Selena Gomez
I'm grateful to be alive, says Selena Gomez

October 11, 2022
Selena Gomez Celebrates The Launch Of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick And Liner Collection
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Rare Beauty

 
Selena Gomez feels “grateful to be alive” following her health struggles.

The 30-year-old star has opened up about her years-long health struggles in her ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary, admitting she’s now “okay” with where she is in her life.

In a clip from the documentary, Selena – who has struggled with anxiety and depression – explained: “Just be who you are Selena. No cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Selena – who also received a kidney transplant in 2017, after being diagnosed with lupus – shot to fame as a child on ‘Barney and Friends’.

And although she doesn’t want to be “super famous”, Selena is determined to use her platform to spread positivity.

She explained in the trailer: “My whole life, since I was kid, I’ve been working. I don’t wanna be like, super famous, but I do know that if I’m here, I have to use that for good.”

Despite her fame and success, Selena has always had some self-doubts.

Asked what she feels is stopping her, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker shared: “That I’m not good enough. That’s something that I felt a lot of growing up.”

Earlier this year, Selena revealed that she once felt over-sexualised during an album cover photoshoot.

Selena Gomez fan arrested outside her home

The chart-topping star thinks she was put in an “unfair” position during the shoot.

Selena shared: “I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it.

“I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself.”

