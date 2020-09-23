Socialite Life
Adam Lambert, Brian Austin Green, Jake Bain, and More Insta Snaps
Adam Lambert, Brian Austin Green, Jake Bain, and More Insta Snaps

by
September 23, 2020
Adam Lambert Glam

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Adam Lambert glams it up, Brian Austin Green beaches it, Jake Bain hits the beach, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jacob Bixenman

*

Troye Sivan

David Hernandez

Sex 😈

Ronnie Woo

Jake Bain

October’s gonna be a movie…literally🤫😜

Tom Felton

pondering

Bryan Greenberg

Into the mystic. @undercanvasofficial #grandcanyon

Ed Westwick

Not so wiseguy

Justin Bieber

Adam Lambert

London September

Henry Cavill

Brian Austin Green

Beach day :))

Luke Evans

