Meet Instagram Hottie Zander Hodgson

Zander was born on September 13, 1990 and raised in Shropshire in the West Midlands of England. He grew up living with his sister and mother. He started dancing when he was just 5 taking tap dance classes which then progressed to amateur dramatic performances in the town and schools each year.

He left his hometown to model and study acting in London. He studied at Arts Ed and Actors Temple specializing in the Meisner Technique. He then moved to Los Angeles after receiving his Green Card.

He currently lives with his boyfriend, Troy Pes.

