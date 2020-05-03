Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie Joe Bruzas

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Joe Bruzas/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Joe Bruzas!

Repped by Two Model Management, Bruzas, the 6’1″ tall model has the abs of a god and a jawline that is to die for.

Hailing from Connecticut, Joe has amassed 95,000 plus Instagram followers. You may recognize Joe from Kylie Minogue‘s “Sexercize” VFILES x Cody Critcheloe video and from Dsquared2 Fall 2018 Underwear Campaign.

Enjoy these pics of Joe Bruzas

View this post on Instagram

Time to make some lunch 🍎

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Finally Friday💥 #icon

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Catching Rayz ⚡️

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t get it twisted 🌪

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Top of the World 🌎

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning 🌎

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning workout ✔️ #gojo

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine #mood

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine #mood

A post shared by Joseph Bruzas (@joebruzas) on

