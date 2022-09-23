Jake Hobbs: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Jake Hobbs.

We do not know much about Jake, other than the fact that he is a model and actor.

To witness Jake’s acting talents, head over to TikTok to see him having some fun with his buddy Zach Rist.

Here is a sampling:

Follow Jake Hobbs on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’

Waist: 33″

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos and videos of Jake Hobbs

THE LATEST ON SL