Jake Hobbs: Male Model Spotlight
Jake Hobbs: Male Model Spotlight

September 23, 2022
Jake Hobbs
Photo via Jake Hobbs/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Jake Hobbs.

We do not know much about Jake, other than the fact that he is a model and actor.

To witness Jake’s acting talents, head over to TikTok to see him having some fun with his buddy Zach Rist.

Here is a sampling:

@doumedia

Should’ve locked it just one more time🫠 Do you have any essential routines in your life? #fyp #SephoraConcealers #cartroubles #cartipsandtricks #badday

♬ original sound – Do U
@doumedia

Sometimes you just want to complain, okay??🤧 #fyp #comedy #backflip #backpainrelief #ChewTheVibes

♬ original sound – Do U
@doumedia

Poo paper 💩 #comedy #toilet #disgusting #wth #ew

♬ original sound – Do U

Follow Jake Hobbs on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’
Waist: 33″
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos and videos of Jake Hobbs

