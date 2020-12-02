James McAvoy, Dylan Efron, Alex Landi, and more Insta Snaps

James McAvoy/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
James McAvoy and his balls, Dylan Efron gets dressed, Alex Landi goes for the wet look, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Adam Levine
Sam Heughan
Alex Landi
Matt Bomer
Dylan Efron
Luke Evans
James McAvoy
Scott Eastwood
Ian Somerhalder
Jake Bain
Trevor Donovan
Prince Royce
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
Tags