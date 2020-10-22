Socialite Life
Jared Leto, Nick Adams, Tom Holland, and More Insta Snaps
October 22, 2020

by
October 22, 2020
Jared Leto shirtless vote
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGoCOB3DPyM/https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnYslRjngV/

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

A nude Jared Leto would like you to vote, Nick Adams goes for the home stretch, Oof — Tom Holland, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cameron Dallas

View this post on Instagram

💤

A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on

Josh Duhamel

Norman Reedus

View this post on Instagram

Georgia❤️

A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on

Jesus Luz

Misha Collins

Ross Butler

View this post on Instagram

but got it just dont get it if theres nuthin at all

A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler) on

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

PAPI JUANCHO 👑 @latinbillboards

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Jeremiah Brent

Troye Sivan

View this post on Instagram

@briannetju

A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan) on

Tom Holland

View this post on Instagram

It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

Jared Leto

View this post on Instagram

Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote 🗳

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Enrique Iglesias

View this post on Instagram

👍💪

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on

Nick Adams



