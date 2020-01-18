Socialite Life
Jared Leto, Steve Grand, Nick Jonas and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 12
Jared Leto Photo via Jared Leto / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Jared Leto and his flairs, Steve Grand‘s gym selfie, Nick Jonas gets risky and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Nyle DiMarco

View this post on Instagram

self care in a fitting room

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

Brad Goreski

View this post on Instagram

Canadian twink with a Spanish onion #tbt

A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on

Colton Haynes

Vin Diesel

Jared Leto

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Douglas Booth

View this post on Instagram

@dior 🧷

A post shared by Douglas Booth (@douglasbooth) on

Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram

#WhatAManGottaDoVideo 🤷🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Drake

View this post on Instagram

💐

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Alex Rodriguez

Charles Melton

View this post on Instagram

Hehehe

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

Travis Wall

Mark Wahlberg

View this post on Instagram

@dr_oz see you soon! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

Patrick Schwarzenegger

View this post on Instagram

New Jon Magazine Cover

A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram

I won’t never sell my soul and I could back that

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Steve Grand

