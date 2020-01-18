Jared Leto, Steve Grand, Nick Jonas and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Jared Leto and his flairs, Steve Grand‘s gym selfie, Nick Jonas gets risky and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Nyle DiMarco
Brad Goreski
Colton Haynes
Vin Diesel
Jared Leto
Douglas Booth
Nick Jonas
Drake
Alex Rodriguez
Charles Melton
Travis Wall
Mark Wahlberg
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Jason Derulo
Steve Grand
