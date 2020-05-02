Jared Padalecki, Jake T Austin, Sam Claflin and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Jared Padalecki is backing things up, Jake T Austin and the mirror selfie, a sweaty Sam Claflin and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Sam Claflin
Liam Hemsworth
Chris Colfer
Sam Heughan
Jamie Dornan
Austin Mahone
Jake T Austin
Robbie Amell
Jared Padalecki
Darren Criss
Pierson Fodé
Antoni Porowski
Nico Tortorella
From Our Partners
★ OMG, Quote of the Day: Malin Ackerman on Why WATCHMEN Was a Turning Point for Her [OMG Blog]
★ Queer as Folk Cast Reunites Virtually to Benefit LGBT Centers Amid Pandemic: WATCH LIVE [Towleroad]
★ Ellen & Portia Selling Montecito Masterpiece [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Outlander Recap: The Ballad of the Bullet [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Natasha Gregson Wagner Still Doesn’t Believe Her Father Killed Her Mother [Celebitchy]
★ Song of the Day: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Wake Up!: Madonna‘s BEDTIME STORIES Is #1 [Boy Culture]