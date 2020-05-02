Eye CandyCelebrity

Jared Padalecki, Jake T Austin, Sam Claflin and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Jared Padalecki/Instagram
0 71

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Jared Padalecki is backing things up, Jake T Austin and the mirror selfie, a sweaty Sam Claflin and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Related
Celebrity

James Maslow, Diplo, Maluma, and More Insta Snaps

Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Chase Mattson, Harry Goodwins & More

Sam Claflin

View this post on Instagram

Sweaty sweater 🥵

A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on

Liam Hemsworth

Related
Eye Candy

Meet Instagram Hottie Janis Danner

Eye Candy

Pietro Boselli, Zac Efron, Prince Royce and More Insta Snaps

Chris Colfer

Sam Heughan

Jamie Dornan

Related
Eye Candy

Tyler Cameron, Adam Lambert, Josh Duhamel and More Insta Snaps

Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Matt Law, Sergio Carvajal, Pietro Boselli & More

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Party for 1

A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan) on

Austin Mahone

Jake T Austin

View this post on Instagram

m🅰️y

A post shared by Jake T. Austin (@jaketaustin) on

Robbie Amell

Jared Padalecki

Darren Criss

Pierson Fodé

Antoni Porowski

Nico Tortorella

From Our Partners

★ OMG, Quote of the Day: Malin Ackerman on Why WATCHMEN Was a Turning Point for Her [OMG Blog]

Queer as Folk Cast Reunites Virtually to Benefit LGBT Centers Amid Pandemic: WATCH LIVE [Towleroad]

Ellen & Portia Selling Montecito Masterpiece [Evil Beet Gossip]

Outlander Recap: The Ballad of the Bullet [Go Fug Yourself]

Natasha Gregson Wagner Still Doesn’t Believe Her Father Killed Her Mother [Celebitchy]

★ Song of the Day: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Wake Up!: Madonna‘s BEDTIME STORIES Is #1 [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Tupac Shakur Really Is in Need of His Unemployment Check

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals His Quarantine Obsession — WATCH

Rob Lowe Recalls Tom Cruise Going Ballistic Over Having to…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X