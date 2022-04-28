Jason Sudeikis was unaware Olivia Wilde would be served onstage at CinemaCon

Jason Sudeikis was not aware that Olivia Wilde would be served with legal papers at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. After news emerged that the actress/director was stunned with the custody papers from her ex-fiance, a source says the comedian had no prior knowledge of where and when the envelope would have been delivered to his ex.

While the Emmy-winning Sudeikis knew the papers had been drawn up against his former fiancée, he had “no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” a spokesperson for the actor said Wednesday.

Olivia Wilde holds an envelope reading “personal and confidential” as she speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 26, 2022. – When Olivia Wilde was handed a mysterious envelope on stage midway through her presentation before a packed Las Vegas audience, many assumed it was the set-up for an elaborate joke. Instead, she was getting served legal papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. “This is for me, right?” asked Wilde, interrupted while introducing footage from her upcoming thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” during Warner Bros’ presentation at CinemaCon, the annual movie theater industry gathering. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Don’t Worry Darling director and star was speaking to assembled exhibitors, studio execs and media at the time.

During the presentation, Wilde was handed a manila envelope marked “personal and confidential,” which was placed onstage at The Colosseum. Variety has learned they were custody papers. Separated since late 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis share two children; the couple had been engaged but never formally married.

According to the actor’s spokesperson, Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

During the presentation, Wilde was briefly interrupted when an unidentified person approached from the front rows and slid the envelope across the front of the stage toward her.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked.

She retrieved the envelope and opened it. She then continued addressing the audience made up largely of exhibitors about her project.

Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles hits theaters September 23. Sudeikis is currently filming Season 3 of AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso in the UK.

