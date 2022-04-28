Published by

Andrew Garfield announced he is taking a break from his booming acting career.

Garfield has been basking in the spotlight since delighting fans with his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and earning nonstop accolades for his brilliant performance in Tick, Tick … Boom!, but now, the actor, 38, is ready for life to slow down.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” Garfield explained in an interview with Variety that was published on Wednesday, April 27. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.”

He added, “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

This news comes after Garfield wrapped his most recent project, a miniseries titled Under the Banner of Heaven. The gritty crime drama features the Hacksaw Ridge star as he helms the role of Detective Jeb Pyle, following his chilling investigation into the murder of a woman and her baby in Salt Lake Valley. This was a job that he explained left the cast needing time to have fun and let loose.

“I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work],” Garfield explained of the heavy shoot. “We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story.”

While Garfield may be taking a much needed hiatus from acting, he recently opened up about his experience working with his now-ex-girlfriend, Emma Stone, on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. The former lovebirds met and fell in love on the set of the 2012 superhero flick, and were together until they called it quits in 2015.

“It was only beautiful,” Garfield told the outlet “I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field.”