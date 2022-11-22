Jay Leno Shows Off Face & Body Scars As He’s Discharged From Burn Center One Week After Horrifying Accident

Published by

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery. The former Tonight Show host was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, after suffering serious injuries from a horrifying garage fire one week prior.

Looking happy and healthy upon leaving the facility, Leno posed with staff from the Grossman Burn Center for a photo. Leno’s facial scars can be seen in the snap by his jawline and on his neck. His left hand also appears to be badly burned compared to his right.

His doctors offered an update on Leno’s health as he was set to return back home, sharing in a press release, “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.”

The press release continued, “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” before concluding, “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Dr. Peter Grossman also personally added that he was “pleased” with his famous patient’s progress and “optimistic” that he would make a full recovery.

The positive update comes after the comedian underwent two grafting procedures to remove unhealthy tissue and promote healing. Dr. Grossman explained last week that part of Leno’s treatment was using a hyperbaric chamber to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation” after sustaining third-degree burns.

While the doctor admitted Leno’s “injuries are serious,” Dr. Grossman said the 72-year-old has been taking it all in stride, as he’s even been a positive reinforcement for others in the hospital. The doctor shared that Leno passed out cookies to children and helped out with other patients during his time there.

As OK! reported, Leno was working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage and was attempting to fix a clogged fuel line when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline across his face and hands. Seconds later, a spark ignited an explosion and caused Leno to burst into flames.

Luckily, Leno’s friend was with him to put out the fire — and likely save his life. Following the gas explosion, his pal jumped on top of Leno to smother the flames on his body.

Despite the scare, Leno assured the public that he was “OK” and just needed “a week or two to get back on [his] feet.”