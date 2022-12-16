Jen Shah reveals she will not be attending Season 3 reunion of Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City ahead of sentencing

Published by

Jen Shah revealed she would not attend the Season 3 reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, December 16, the convicted reality star revealed, “On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 Reunion.”

Shah continued: “I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members.”

However, “Out of nowhere,” Shah claimed she was “invited to attend.”

“I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at reunion,” Shah confessed, going on to explain that back-and-forth between her and Bravo bosses resulted in her deciding to remove herself from the situation altogether.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” she wrote. “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.'”

“That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s wellbeing; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion,” the 49-year-old concluded. “I need to focus on the most important thing in my life-my family.”

Shah’s statement came shortly after a judge granted her motion requesting to move the sentencing in her looming federal fraud case from December 15, 2022, to January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

As OK! reported, the controversial star changed her plea to guilty over the summer right before she was set to stand trial for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing scheme which targeted the elderly. After being arrested in March 2021, Shah was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah is facing up to 14 years in behind bars and is responsible for making restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million and agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million.