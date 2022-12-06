Jennifer Garner raves about attending ‘magical’ White House State Dinner with daughter Violet Affleck

Published by

Jennifer Garner had her Cinderella moment at a recent White House State Dinner.

The 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram on Saturday, December 3, to share memorable moments from her night out with daughter Violet Affleck at the swanky Washington event, celebrating French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

“The White House State Dinner last night felt like a dream. Thank you to @potus and @flotus for including me in the magical and elegant evening celebrating the friendship between US/ France with gracious President @emmanuelmacron and First Lady Macron. My lovely date and I will remember it always. ✨,” Garner penned beside photos of herself donning a chic black dress, her lavish table setting and a video of a violinist playing inside the venue.

While she may have been attending an event to celebrate the ever-growing relationship between America and France, the Alias star has been working on her friendship with her ex Ben Affleck‘s new wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Since Garner, who shares the 16-year-old, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with the Boston native, and the Selena actress are now practically family, the two Hollywood stars have become quite close, OK! previously reported.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” the insider spilled.

The Juno star, who was married to Affleck from 2005 until 2018, “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez is to her kids. “They really enjoy each other.”

The “On The Floor” vocalist, who shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, spoke out in a recent interview about how much she admired Garner — even going on to call her “an amazing co-parent” as they continue to blend their families.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez said of family life after marrying Affleck over the summer. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”