Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Set To Move In Together, Reportedly Purchased $50 Million Bel-Air Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent the last year rekindling their romance and are now reportedly looking to bring their relationship to the next level.

The Hollywood power couple have reportedly spent around $50 million on a massive Los Angeles estate for them and their families to move into.

J Lo and Ben are reportedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air. The massive property is allegedly secluded and hidden in a forest of LA trees.

The home is listed as having 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The estate includes their own private home theatre, a gym, multiple kitchens, a massive two-person bathtub, and a backyard pool and jacuzzi.

The estate was previously owned by Texas Billionaire Todd Lemkin who had been looking to sell it for $65 million. The exact amount the couple fork over for the estate has yet to be disclosed, but sources claim it was within the $50 million range, meaning the couple potentially bought the property under its listing price.

Affleck and Lopez are worth around $550 million combined, so the new home won’t put too much of a dent in their finances.

The two originally dated in 2001 soon after starring together in the critically panned movie Gigli. They were engaged a year later before ultimately calling off the wedding and finally breaking up in 2004. Following their split, both went on to start their own families.

Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner and have three kids: Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 13, and Samuel, 10. The acting couple divorced in 2018 as the actor was reportedly in rehab for his drinking issues. The Pearl Harbor actor went on to call his divorce the “biggest regret” of his life.

Lopez also moved on, marrying Spanish singer Marc Anthony less than five months after ending her relationship with Affleck. She would go on to describe her marriage as “a Band-Aid on the cut.” She would then go on to have twins – Emme and Max, 14 – before divorcing the singer in 2014.

Lopez and Affleck were officially back together again in April 2021. The former Batman actor referred to the pop singer as his “rock” since his recovery, and now the two are looking to start over, just this time with more mini versions of themselves running around.