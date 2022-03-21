Male Model Monday: Lucas Cruz, Charlie Matthews, Stefan Pollmann, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Lucas Cruz, Charlie Matthews, Stefan Pollmann, and more!

Check out the pics and videos!

Jules Horn and growth.

Cocktail time with Eian Scully.

Dom Fenison enjoys the sunshine.

Lucas Cruz balances.

Paul Forman skirts it.

Hi there, Cole Etgen.

Adam Phillips suns himself.

Charlie Matthews is Batman.

Ethan O’Pry shares.

Stefan Pollmann takes a selfie.

THE LATEST ON SL