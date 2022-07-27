Jennifer Lopez & her teen Emme hold hands In Paris after lunching with Ben Affleck & Seraphina — Photos

Published by

OK Magazine

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their blended family are continuing to live the good life while overseas in Paris!

On Tuesday, July 26, the singer had 14-year-old Emme accompany her to lunch at Cafe Marly, where they dined with the dad-of-three and his 13-year-old Seraphina. According to reports, the foursome also visited the Lourve Museum that same day.

While the Boston native, 49, stuck to his typical look of a tee and jeans, the “Waiting for Tonight” crooner, 53, donned a long sleeve tee, flared jeans and mauve sky high platform heels.

Emme (whose dad is Marc Anthony) and Seraphina (whose mom is Jennifer Garner), were the only two of their children that attended their Las Vegas nuptials, though asOK! reported, Affleck’s daughter Violet, 16, has also been seen on the family friendly honeymoon.

mega

The power couple have been spotted all around town over the past several days, whether it be aboard a boat, going for a fancy dinner or just taking a PDA-packed stroll on the sidewalk.

However, on one occasion, the Oscar winner was seen looking upset, placing his head face down in his hands as JLo consoled him. Fortunately, it seems like the star is now in a better headspace.

Though they’re already husband and wife, the duo are planning to have a bigger shindig so they can celebrate with friends and family. The festivities are said to be taking place at Affleck’s massive estate in Savannah, Ga., which is where they first planned to get hitched before they called off their wedding in 2003.

The party is sure to be an emotional moment for them, as Lopez has already gushed over their rekindled romance, insisting all of the ups and downs were worth it in the end.

mega

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she told fans in a recap of their big day. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”