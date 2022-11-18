Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner’s friendship is ‘very new,’ Ben Affleck’s ex ‘can’t believe how sweet’ the newlywed is to her kids: source

Published by

Nothing but love! As Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner grow closer now that they are officially family, the Hollywood stars have apparently sparked an unlikely friendship.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” a source spilled to a news outlet months after the Latin pop star said “I Do” to the actress’ former husband, Ben Affleck.

In fact, Garner, 50, “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez, 53, is to her kids. “They really enjoy each other.”

The 13 Going on 30 star and Affleck — who were married for 10 years before calling it quits in 2015 — share Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. As for Affleck’s rekindled love, she shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004-2014.

Lopez gushed over Garner earlier this month, praising her and Affleck’s healthy coparenting relationship years after their split. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” the Marry Me star told Vogue.

As for how the lovebirds and Garner are doing when it comes to blending their brood, Lopez emphasized that they are handling the transition with “so much care,” explaining, “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

The famous family will also likely be celebrating the holidays together, as OK! learned. Bennifer 2.0 is planning to throw a “huge celebration” for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and since they each have children from previous marriages, they’ll extend an invite to their respective former spouses.

“They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now,” they added.

And while the blended family appears to be going strong, it’s rumored that there is already trouble in paradise for the newlyweds.

Since their July Las Vegas nuptials — and their Georgia ceremony one month later — Lopez has apparently started to get on her man’s case about several issues that drive her crazy.

“He’s a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can’t wear,” claimed a source, who added, “Ben doesn’t clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer.”

What’s more, “She absolutely hates Ben’s cigarettes,” they spilled. Despite promising to “give it up,” according to the insider, Lopez’s persistence has seemingly backfired, prompting Affleck to light up more often. “With all her nagging he’s smoking more than ever.”