Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Diddy in Easter Sunday Dance-A-Thon

Sean “Diddy” Combs knows how to throw a party. On Sunday (April 12, 2020), Diddy hosted a virtual dance-a-thon on Instagram Live to help raise money for healthcare workers amid Coronavirus.

The event wasn’t just for fun, but all to benefit healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

And true to his word, he brought his A-game.

“I thought I taught you that,” his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, said while they danced to “Suavemente”.

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

The Hustlers star also revealed how A-Rod is a massive fan of the rapper: “Puffy, you have to know this! Because I don’t think you know this. THIS guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era.”

“You and Mase are his heroes. Like every party we do — anything we do — it’s like, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’ So you’re going to have to do one of those joints for us,” she continued.

Diddy was more than happy to comply with his ex-girlfriend’s request as he suggested: “You know what we should do? We should do the ‘Been Around The World’ Remix!”

The original music video of his son had featured JLo as the Princess of Tunisia doing a salsa sequence.

.@Diddy gives a special performance for @JLo and @AROD after Lopez confesses that Rodriguez is a super-fan. pic.twitter.com/fXAqcB5WVj — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 12, 2020

The rapper also encouraged his biggest fan A-Rod to join the party: “Yo, A-Rod come on! Get up! Yay!”

The two had started dating back in 1999 but called it quits two years later in 2001, after which the rapper got back together with his late ex Kim Porter while Jen went on to marry Chris Judd.

I’m loving JLO AND DIDDY 15 YEARS LATER ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lrCSLQvDSP — Doug Dimma Dome Owner of the Dimmsdale dimmadome‼️ (@oochiewalle_) April 12, 2020

