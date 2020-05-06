Jessica Simpson Claps Back After Being Body-Shamed in Vogue’s Met Gala Article

Jessica Simpson defended the dress she wore to the 2007 Met Gala in a passionate new Instagram post on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, taking on body-shamers who think she was too curvy to wear the one of a kind Roberto Cavalli gown.

Vogue has apologized for former staffer Sally Singer’s comments about Jessica Simpson after the actress and singer slammed her on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala “Poiret: King Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Singers John Mayer and Jessica Simpson leave The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Singer, who stepped down as Vogue’s creative digital director last year, contributed to the fashion publication’s piece Monday titled “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala” and she had a lot to say about Simpson’s breasts.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer said, recalling the 2007 Met Gala when she was sat at the same table as Simpson. The gown was in fact by Roberto Cavalli.

Jessica Simpson and Roberto Cavalli attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala “Poiret: King Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’,” she continued.

Simpson was certainly not pleased with the comment, taking to Instagram to accuse Singer of body shaming.

Jessica Simpson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala “Poiret: King Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,” she said next to an image of Jayne Mansfield and Sophia Loren.

“But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

In a statement, Vogue apologized for how the words had impacted Simpson.

“We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece,” the statement reads. “That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”

Singers John Mayer and Jessica Simpson leave The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala “Poiret: King Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

