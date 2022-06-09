Socialite Life
Jhonatan Mujica — Male Model Spotlight
Jhonatan Mujica — Male Model Spotlight

June 9, 2022
Jhonatan Mujica
Photo via Jhonatan Mujica/Instagram

Say hello to our new weekly feature — Male Model Spotlight. Each week we will be featuring one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly.

This week we bring you, Jhonatan Mujica.

Jhonatan Mujica is repped by Independent, MiLK, We Love, Daman, Place, Select, Mademoiselle, and Brooks.

Jhonatan has posed, been featured in campaigns for, or walked for Dolce&Gabbana and Invidia.

Follow Jhonatan on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Chile

Height: 6’ 1/2”
Waist: 32”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos of Jhonatan Mujica

