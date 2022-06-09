Jhonatan Mujica — Male Model Spotlight

Say hello to our new weekly feature — Male Model Spotlight. Each week we will be featuring one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly.

This week we bring you, Jhonatan Mujica.

Jhonatan Mujica is repped by Independent, MiLK, We Love, Daman, Place, Select, Mademoiselle, and Brooks.

Jhonatan has posed, been featured in campaigns for, or walked for Dolce&Gabbana and Invidia.

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: Chile

Height: 6’ 1/2”

Waist: 32”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

