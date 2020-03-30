John Krasinski and Steve Carrell Reunite on ‘Some Good News’ — WATCH

Actor John Krasinki is doing his part to bring a little joy to the world during a time of crisis. He has launched a new YouTube series called Some Good News, and the first episode is a delight.

The show is based on Krasinski’s tweet where he asked people to send him stories that made them smile. He’s now trying to lift people’s spirits by sharing some of these stories and interviewing his celebrity friends, including his Office co-star Steve Carell.

While he covered some heartfelt topics about the hardworking nurses and doctors working on the Coronavirus and a young girl overcoming cancer, he also brought Carell on the show to talk about The Office‘s 15th Anniversary.

The two shared some of their favorite memories on the show, with Carell talking about episodes like “Dinner Party” and “Fun Run,” while also mentioning that he loved the scenes and episodes that involved the whole cast the most.

Krasinski on the other hand, fondly remembers the episode “Secret Santa” when Kevin sits on Michael’s lap and how emotional their filming their final scene together was.

Naturally, the subject of an Office reboot came up, but Krasinski said he’s more interested in getting back together with his castmates to hang out and reminisce.

The full episode of SGN can be viewed below:

