John Legend in tears after The Voice contestant John Holiday dedicates ‘Fix You’ to Legend and Chrissy Teigen — WATCH
John Legend in tears after The Voice contestant John Holiday dedicates ‘Fix You’ to Legend and Chrissy Teigen — WATCH

by
December 8, 2020
John Holiday The Voice
NBC

John Holiday dedicated an emotional performance of Coldplay’s “Fix You” to John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, who lost their unborn son in September on The Voice. The performance, which you can watch below, was phenomenal.

Holiday said he “instantly thought” of Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen — who lost their third child, son Jack, in September — when he decided to sing the song. And the emotional lyrics, as well as Holiday’s performance, brought the two men to tears.

“I was just sitting there working, and we started playing this song,” Legend recalled of rehearsing the song. “My wife was sitting next to me, my daughter’s in my wife’s lap. We all just started crying… The lyrics of the song just spoke to us.”

“Going through what we went through as a family this year… there’s just a lot of folks out there who are struggling and can use this kind of message,” Legend told Holiday, who performed from behind a piano.

Clarkson said Holiday’s stunning rendition “broke me.” Legend said that he’s “over here crying…we felt it.”

