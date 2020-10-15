Socialite Life
Now Reading
John Legend Dedicates BMA’s ‘Never Break’ Performance to Chrissy Teigen — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

John Legend Dedicates BMA’s ‘Never Break’ Performance to Chrissy Teigen — WATCH

by
October 15, 2020
John Legend Billboard Music Awards - Season 2020
Christopher Polk/NBC

Singer John Legend honored his wife, Chrissy Teigen, with his 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance weeks after they lost their third child after pregnancy complications.

Host Kelly Clarkson introduced her fellow Voice coach and sent her well wishes to the duo who lost their son, Jack, last month.

“John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet, and it’s easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world — the highs and the lows,” Clarkson said. “My heart — obviously all of our hearts — go out to you both in this very difficult time, and I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.”

Appearing on stage in a white suit and sitting at the piano, Legend said, “This is for Chrissy,” before launching into a moving rendition of his ballad “Never Break” from his most recent album Bigger Love.

See Also
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" Australian Premiere - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video on His Recovery After Car Accident

“We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break. As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain,” Legend sang.

Watch John Legend’s performance below

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

LGBT Social Media Superstar Jackson Krecioch Goes Shirtless for Democracy

Demi Lovato’s ‘Vote’ Message Censored by NBC During Billboard Music Awards and More Quickies

John Legend Dedicates BMA’s ‘Never Break’ Performance to Chrissy Teigen — WATCH

Michael B Jordan Drops Shirtless Thirst Trap Pic to Get Out the Vote

The ‘Dreams’ TikTok Video Comes Full Circle With Stevie Nicks Sharing Her Own — WATCH

Gal Gadot Responds to Backlash Over ‘Imagine’ Quarantine Video More Quickies

Demi Lovato Debuts New Political Track ‘Commander In Chief’ — LISTEN

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X