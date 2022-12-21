John Mayer reveals he doesn’t ‘date that much’ anymore despite womanizer past

Published by

OK Magazine

Despite John Mayer’s storied reputation for being a womanizer, it seems the musician is finally putting his notorious playboy ways behind him.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this week, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” artist got candid about his reformed player status, revealing he doesn’t “date that much” anymore.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of … it’s not patterned anymore,” Mayer told host Alex Cooper during the series’ most recent episode, which was released on Wednesday, December 21.

Mega

Part of this switch, Mayer said, seemingly stemmed from his decision to “quit drinking like six years ago.”

THE NEW JAKE GYLLENHAAL! TAYLOR SWIFT’S FANS WARN JOHN MAYER TO BE ‘SCARED’ OF HER WRATH AFTER NEW SONG RELEASE

“I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage,” the star continued, adding that as such, he has “to be honest.”

“You have to be really, glaringly honest,” he added.

Mega

Mayer also got candid about his reputation as a Hollywood heartbreaker, likening it to a character he’s occupied in the broader zeitgeist.

“That is what that is. That’s the role I play on the big TV show I didn’t write, but that’s fine,” he quipped. “Maybe I had a hand in it or something.”

Part of that hand, it seems may stem from Mayer’s historical approach to romance, sharing that he was “made to believe” that any romance was an “accident,” a trend that he said taught him to “capitalize” on potential love interests.

“I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree?” Mayer asked “It was … more like] Me?” he continued, glancing around the room.

Considering this apparent awestruck when it comes to women, Mayer cited a high school fling rather than any of his famous exes — a star-studded list that features Katy Perry and Taylor Swift‘ — as the inspiration behind his 2002 hit, “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

LATE NIGHT DANCING! JOHN MAYER LETS LOOSE AT HARRY STYLES’ LOS ANGELES CONCERT

“That was about my first girlfriend,” he explained, noting that he “was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”