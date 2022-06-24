Johnny Sibilly, Joseph Baena, Charles Melton, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Johnny Sibilly/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Johnny Sibilly drops trou, Joseph Baena shows off his guns, Charles Melton flaunts it, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Gordon Winarick
Miguel Angel Silvestre
Ross Butler
Pietro Boselli
Darren Barnet
Neil Patrick Harris
Taron Egerton
Billy Eichner
Ricky Martin
Johnny Sibilly
Joseph Baena
Charles Melton
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags